Reggie Miller reportedly lands new broadcasting job

Reggie Miller has reportedly found a new job as TNT’s NBA broadcasting contract winds down.

Miller has agreed to become one of NBC’s top color commentators for its NBA coverage starting next season, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. Miller will work alongside Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle, who have already been announced as play-by-play broadcasters. The plan is for Miller to rotate duties with Jamal Crawford, who is also joining NBC’s coverage.

Miller has spent 20 years at TNT, where he has become a familiar voice on the network’s NBA coverage. It had already been reported that NBC was looking at bringing him in, and it makes sense since they are essentially taking over TNT’s share of NBA rights.

NBC should have plenty of familiar names on its air next season when it starts airing NBA games, including some former superstars. Miller is just the latest in that list, and will provide some continuity and familiarity for fans in the new environment.