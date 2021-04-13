Reggie Miller has great comment on whether he would join a superteam

Reggie Miller spent his entire career with the Indiana Pacers and wouldn’t dream of playing elsewhere.

Miller was one of three former stars interviewed by ESPN’s Nick Friedell for a story on Steph Curry, who has spent his entire career with the Warriors. The other former players interviewed for the story were Dirk Nowitzki (Mavericks) and Jerry West (Lakers) who spent their entire careers with one team.

In the interview, Friedell asked the men whether they would have considered playing elsewhere or if they were recruited by another star. Miller had a great response.

“No. And if Michael Jordan ever would have called me and tried to sway me to come to Chicago, I would have told him to go f— himself! ‘I’ll be coming to see you on I-65 or whatever that highway is there. I’ll be down to see you,'” Miller told Friedell. “I never came close to going anywhere else.”

That’s awesome. How many players these days would say something like that? Many of today’s guys would demand a trade the day they were asked to team up with a star. And if they didn’t, they would get asked what’s wrong with them.

Plus, you know Reggie could never team with MJ after some of their trash talk.