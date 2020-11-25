Report: Celtics, Hornets working on Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade

Gordon Hayward has agreed to sign a four-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets after opting out of his final year with with the Boston Celtics. However, Hayward’s former team is still trying to get something out of the deal.

The Celtics and Hornets are working on a sign-and-trade for Hayward that would allow Boston to land a trade exception, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Hornets are also trying to find a third team to take on the $27 million remaining on Nicolas Batum’s contract so they don’t have to waive-and-stretch the 31-year-old guard.

It makes sense for Boston to want to get something out of the deal. Hayward has committed to walking away anyway, and his farewell note made it sound like he is relieved to be leaving the Celtics. If Boston and Charlotte can work out a sign-and-trade, the Celtics will at least get some salary cap space to use elsewhere.

Hayward struggled with injuries and consistency during his three seasons with the Celtics. It seemed like he was never really a fit, though his wife recently refuted reports that the family was unhappy in Boston.

Hayward opted out of the $34.2 million he had remaining on his contract with the Celtics. Many were surprised to see him get $120 million over four years with Charlotte.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0