Gordon Hayward acknowledges struggles in farewell note to Celtics fans

Gordon Hayward had a tumultuous tenure with the Boston Celtics that has come to an end. The former All-Star made that acknowledgement in a farewell note to Celtics fans he shared on Twitter Saturday.

Hayward sent the note after agreeing to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

“To the city of Boston, thank you for embracing me as your own these last 3 years. I cannot say thank you enough to all the fans, my teammates, coaches and everyone in the organization I built such strong relationships with,” Hayward wrote. “I know there were some ups and downs, but I will always cherish my experience in Boston. I am forever grateful that I was given the opportunity to wear a Celtics uniform and play in front of the Garden faithful.”

Hayward suffered a season-ending broken leg in his first game with Boston. He spent the next year trying to regain his form, and he disappointed and struggled to fit in last season.

Hayward is likely looking forward to a fresh start elsewhere, which is why he wanted out of Boston.

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by 2.0