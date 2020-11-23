Gordon Hayward’s wife Robyn hits back at Boston media

Gordon Hayward’s wife Robyn hit back at the Boston sports media with a parting shot on Saturday.

Hayward on Saturday agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal with the Charlotte Hornets. The contract agreement came after Hayward declined a $34 million option with the Boston Celtics.

Why did Hayward decline his hefty option? Possibly to lock up some long-term security. But there were also some rumors that Hayward’s wife/family did not like Boston and wanted out.

Robyn posted a note on Instagram Saturday that seemed to strike down that line of thinking.

“Contrary to the media in Boston I have really enjoyed my time there and the relationships I made,” Robyn’s post began. She then went on to talk about some of the connections she made in Boston and the support system for which she was grateful.

The Haywards are on to Charlotte, but before leaving, Robyn at least wanted to show that the narrative was incorrect. Gordon also acknowledged some issues in Boston in his farewell note.

H/T Egotastic Sports

Photo: Erik Drost/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0