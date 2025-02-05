Report offers hint about Suns’ stance on Kevin Durant trade

Kevin Durant has once again found his name at the enter of trade rumors, and it sounds like the Phoenix Suns are legitimately considering the possibility of moving the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

In their latest column on Tuesday, NBA reporters Marc Stein and Jake Fischer wrote that there is a “rising belief” around the league that Durant could be traded ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Phoenix has reportedly shown an increased willingness in recent days to discuss potential Durant deals with rival teams.

Several teams have been linked to the 36-year-old Durant, which is not a surprise. The Houston Rockets are once again viewed as a suitor, though many believe they will continue to focus on developing their young core instead. There has also been talk about the Dallas Mavericks pursuing Durant in the wake of their stunning Luka Doncic trade.

At least one other surprise Western Conference team is also keeping close tabs on the situation.

Jimmy Butler still has the Suns at the top of his trade wish list, according to numerous reports. With Bradley Beal holding a no-trade clause, one option for Phoenix would be to trade Durant instead of Beal as part of a deal to acquire Butler.

Durant has once again played at an elite level this season. He is averaging 26.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. The Suns have been inconsistent, however, and entered Wednesday with a 25-24 record, which is good for 9th place in the West.

The Suns have a massive $380.8 million payroll and luxury tax this season. No other team is over $300 million, so at some point they will likely want to shed salary. They may want to do that sooner rather than later now that they have looked like a fringe playoff team.

H/T Bleacher Report