Report: NBA not expected to finalize plan for resumption in Friday meeting

NBA fans who are hoping for a plan to be finalized this week for the resumption of the 2019-20 season may wind up disappointed.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is scheduled to meet with the league’s Board of Governors on Friday, and there has been talk that the goal is to have a set plan in place by the end of that meeting. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday that there is “no current expectation” for that to happen.

While NBA’s Board of Governors meet with Adam Silver on Friday, there’s no current expectation for a decision on a finalized return-to-play plan to emerge from the session, sources tell ESPN. Talks on incorporating the three most serious plans remain ongoing with NBPA and teams. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2020

July seems to be the target date for games to resume, with some sort of training camp period before that. But before any of that can happen, team owners and players need to agree on a number of different elements, such as where games will be played and what the the format will be. It’s unclear how much progress has been made to this point.

We already know of a few different formats the league is considering, and it’s possible the postseason could begin right when play resumes. All of that will be discussed at length on Friday, but the meeting may not result in a finalized plan.