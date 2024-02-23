Report sheds light on Steve Kerr’s future with Warriors

As he comes up on a decade now as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, the party may not be ending any time soon for Steve Kerr.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN appeared this week on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs” and spoke on Kerr’s future with the Warriors. Holmes said that Golden State owner Joe Lacob expects that a Kerr extension will get done. Lacob also reportedly believes that the new deal for Kerr will be finished “very soon.”

The 58-year-old Kerr, who took over as Warriors coach in 2014, has led the team to four NBA championships and six total Finals appearances. He has also won himself an NBA Coach of the Year Award and holds a career head coaching record for Golden State of 501-264 (.655). That is the fifth-highest winning percentage of all-time among qualified coaches. While the Warriors have struggled for most of this season, Kerr has righted the ship as they have now won seven of their last eight games to climb back above .500 and into play-in tournament range.

Kerr is currently in the final season of his contract with Golden State. That has inevitably led to questions about what his future holds, especially since many still remember the health issues that caused Kerr to miss time some years ago.

But it sounds like Kerr and the Warriors have every intention of continuing their partnership for a while to come. While Lacob wants to seriously curb the team’s spending elsewhere this coming offseason, a new deal for Kerr seems to be a real priority.