Report: These three teams are ‘seriously engaged’ in Kyle Lowry trade talks

Kyle Lowry is likely the best player available leading into Thursday afternoon’s NBA trade deadline, and three contending teams may be competing with one another to acquire the Toronto Raptors star.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers have all been “seriously engaged” with Toronto in trade talks centering on Lowry. The Heat and Sixers were believed to be the two finalists earlier in the week, but the Lakers entered the mix late.

Miami may have the best chance to land Lowry if they’re willing to part with Tyler Herro, but a report this week claimed they may not be.

Lowry, 34, is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. He is set to be a free agent after the season. Some believed he said goodbye to television cameras following the Raptors’ win on Wednesday night. You can see that video here.

