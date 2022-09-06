Report offers update on Andre Iguodala’s NBA future

As Andre Iguodala’s will-he-or-won’t-he dance continues, a report this week is providing somewhat of an update.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the former All-Star forward Iguodala has yet to decide on whether or not he will retire and that there is no indication of which way Iguodala is currently leaning. However, the Warriors are keeping an open invitation for Iguodala to fill out one of their remaining roster spots (of which they have two).

Iguodala will turn 39 in January and would be entering his 19th career NBA season. He averaged 4.0 points and 3.7 assists in 19.5 minutes per game last season. But Iguodala only made 31 regular season appearances and hardly played at all in the postseason.

At this point, Iguodala has done just about all that there is to do as a player, especially after winning his fourth career title with the Warriors this past season. But he has recently given some indications that he might not be done quite yet.