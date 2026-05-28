Report reveals why Grizzlies were only team to vote against tanking rules

On Thursday, the NBA Board of Governors passed new anti-tanking rules and draft lottery changes that will go into effect beginning in 2027.

The changes included flattened odds, a relegation zone including penalties for the top-three teams, and the lottery moving to 16 teams.

As it turns out, the Memphis Grizzlies were the only team to vote against the proposed changes, and ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed why they did so.

“Sources said the Grizzlies voted against the new lottery reform solely because of the new rule disallowing a team from picking top 5 in 3 consecutive years,” Charania said on Thursday.

Sources said the Grizzlies voted against the new lottery reform solely because of the new rule disallowing a team from picking top 5 in 3 consecutive years. As @BobbyMarks42 says, the Grizzlies have the more favorable 2027 first-rounder of Cleveland, Minnesota and Utah, and… https://t.co/BMbYAbr776 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 28, 2026

The changes prevent teams from having three consecutive top-five picks, but the Grizzlies have stockpiled draft picks over the past few seasons by making several trades.

One of those first-round picks was for the 2027 NBA Draft as part of the deal that sent Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz at this year’s deadline.

The Grizzlies also acquired several first-round picks in the trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic , so the new rule hurts Memphis going forward.

In the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies have the No. 3 overall selection.