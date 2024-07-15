Reporter reveals whether Klay Thompson will start or come off bench for Mavericks

Klay Thompson’s sixth-man era will likely end up being a one-and-done.

Shams Charania of The Athletic spoke Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show.” During the appearance, Charania revealed that Thompson is certain to start for the Dallas Mavericks next season.

“He’s going to be their starting 3,” said Charania of Thompson. “He’s gonna be a guaranteed starter. He’s gonna have guaranteed minutes there and an opportunity to play.”

That is an interesting plan for the five-time All-Star Thompson, who is 34 years old now and on the back nine of his NBA career after multiple brutal injuries to his lower body in the years past. Thompson came off the bench during a brief period last season for the Golden State Warriors and still did well overall, averaging 17.9 points per game on 38.7 percent from three. But now he will have a chance to start again alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, playing off those two elite shot-creators for wide-open catch-and-shoot three-point opportunities.

Getting a guaranteed starting spot was almost certainly part of the allure for Thompson in choosing Dallas over other interested free-agent suitors. But it remains to be seen if that will be the most effective basketball move for the Mavericks. They found lightning in a bottle last season, riding a starting five of Irving, Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr, PJ Washington, and Daniel Gafford to an impressive NBA Finals berth. Jones, the best defender of those five, has since left to join the L.A. Clippers. But Dallas signed 6-foot-7 Naji Marshall to help fill that void. With Thompson now entering the fold, it appears that Marshall and Washington will now have to compete for the starting 4 spot (with Marshall seemingly having a slight advantage if the Mavs want to survive on the defensive end).

But even if Thompson returns to his usual role as a starter next season, things will still be looking plenty different for him in Dallas (starting with his jersey number).