Rich Paul has brokered truly ridiculous amount of player salary this offseason

2023 may end up going down as the summer of Rich Paul.

Paul, the Klutch Sports founder and CEO, negotiated yet another successful deal this week. Representing forward Jarred Vanderbilt, Paul brokered a lucrative new four-year extension with the L.A. Lakers for Vanderbilt.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Vanderbilt extension now brings Paul to some truly preposterous player salary numbers in just this NBA offseason alone.

“Rich Paul, he’s done nearly $900 million in player salary negotiations this offseason,” revealed Charania.

The superagent Paul, who founded Klutch Sports in 2012, represents some of the biggest basketball players in the world. This summer has already seen Paul negotiate massive-money deals for Anthony Davis (three years, $186 million from the Lakers), Draymond Green (four years, $100 million from Golden State), and Fred VanVleet (three years, $130 million from Houston). Paul has even managed to secure the bag this offseason for his second-tier clients like Jerami Grant (five years, $160 million from Portland), Dejounte Murray (four years, $120 million from Atlanta), and Jordan Clarkson (three years, $55 million from Utah).

Not included in that calculation is Paul’s close friend and biggest asset, Lakers star LeBron James. That said, James has done a good amount of bragging for Paul lately, and it is pretty easy to see why.