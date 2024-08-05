 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 5, 2024

Rich Paul, Klutch Sports land recent top-3 NBA draft pick

August 5, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Rich Paul looking on

May 20, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Rich Paul and Adele watch during the second quarter in game two of the 2022 western conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One exciting young NBA player is getting on the Klutch train early.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has joined Klutch Sports and CEO Rich Paul for his representation. The move comes with Henderson about to enter his second NBA season.

Henderson, 20, was the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft (behind Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller). While the opportunity has been there for him on an injured, rebuilding Blazers team, Henderson struggled with efficiency and turnovers as a rookie. Last season for the Blazers, he averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.4 turnovers per game on subpar 39//33/82 shooting splits.

The former G League Ignite star Henderson is still in the first half of his rookie contract and does not become eligible for a rookie scale extension for another two years. But regardless, Henderson will now be joining a Klutch roster that already includes big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine, and even this Blazers teammate that Paul helped get absolutely paid last summer.

Article Tags

Klutch SportsRich PaulScoot Henderson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus