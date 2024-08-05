Rich Paul, Klutch Sports land recent top-3 NBA draft pick

One exciting young NBA player is getting on the Klutch train early.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Monday that Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has joined Klutch Sports and CEO Rich Paul for his representation. The move comes with Henderson about to enter his second NBA season.

Henderson, 20, was the No. 3 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft (behind Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller). While the opportunity has been there for him on an injured, rebuilding Blazers team, Henderson struggled with efficiency and turnovers as a rookie. Last season for the Blazers, he averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.4 turnovers per game on subpar 39//33/82 shooting splits.

The former G League Ignite star Henderson is still in the first half of his rookie contract and does not become eligible for a rookie scale extension for another two years. But regardless, Henderson will now be joining a Klutch roster that already includes big names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Zach LaVine, and even this Blazers teammate that Paul helped get absolutely paid last summer.