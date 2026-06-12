Rich Paul addresses rumors about LeBron James

Rich Paul addressed some rumors about LeBron James ’ future on Friday, but probably started some new ones in the process.

James’ longtime agent appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and addressed some of the rumors about whether James will continue playing and where that will be if he does. Paul claimed that he has not spoken to James about his status for next season, but that plenty of teams will be interested if James does want to play.

“I have not had one conversation with him,” Paul said. “We played a couple rounds of golf. I don’t mention it. When he comes to me and wants to sit down, I am more than prepared for every scenario that there could be. When you think about numbers being thrown out, what we’re asking about, that’s all false. We haven’t had one conversation with anybody about anything.

“There have been incoming calls from every team with the excitement of possibly him playing for them. … I would say without naming names, about 10-12 (teams).”

Despite rumors circulating, Rich Paul tells @PatMcAfeeshow that he hasn't had a conversation with LeBron James about next season, but has received calls from "about 10-12 teams" interested 👀



"Believe nothing that's out there because I haven't had one conversation with him." pic.twitter.com/drtwegSNhC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 12, 2026

James will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He has yet to confirm that he will even play another NBA season, but most feel he will, and James himself has fueled that, intentionally or not.

It remains to be seen if James would actually leave the Lakers, though there seems to be some belief that it is at least a possibility. One team in particular keeps getting linked to him if he hits the open market.