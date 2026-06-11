LeBron James reportedly has ‘curiosity’ about playing with 1 fellow superstar

Rumors about LeBron James leaving the Los Angeles Lakers to play with another star will not go away.

A league source told Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area that James has “curiosity” about playing with Stephen Curry , and that both James and the Warriors have interest in at least talking about the possibility of him joining the team.

“I know it seems crazy, but there is at least curiosity on both sides,” the source told Poole. “This wouldn’t even be a conversation five or six years ago, and it might not happen now, but there’s enough there that we shouldn’t ignore the possibility. It’s mostly up to LeBron.”

The stories linking James to Golden State just will not go away. It was recently reported that Curry intends to try and recruit James to the Bay Area, though it still is not clear how realistic any of this is. The most likely outcome remains that James will stay in Los Angeles, though this is not certain.

One big question is how the Warriors would make this work, even if James does want to team up. There are no indications that James would take a big discount to do it, but it may remain a story worth watching.