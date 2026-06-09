LeBron James drops a hint about his career plans

LeBron James dropped something of a hint about his career plans as speculation swirls about his future.

James has taken up golf in recent years with great enthusiasm, which has led some to believe that it is a signal of his impending retirement. Despite appearances, however, James says there is nothing to that.

“I’m happy that I picked it up at this point in my life, but that has nothing to do with my decision on my playing career,” James told Sean Gregory of Time. “That is separate. I love golf, man. But I also know the main thing is the main thing. And that’s my love for the game of basketball. If I continue to play, then that’s always gonna be my passion.”

It’s certainly easy to see why the golf fixation sparked speculation. James has even been spotted practicing his golf game on the sideline during NBA games, which felt a lot like a prelude to retirement.

To be clear, there is still no certainty that James will play next season. Even if he does, it remains a mystery as to where. Clearly, the expectation should be that James will remain interested in his golf game, but it will not be his top priority no matter how much it looks like it is.