Richard Jefferson calls out Kevin Garnett for hypocrisy with Kyrie Irving criticism

Kevin Garnett was one of multiple former Boston Celtics players who criticized Kyrie Irving for stepping on the team’s midcourt logo following the Brooklyn Nets’ win in Game 4 on Sunday night. Simply put, Richard Jefferson does not think K.G. should talk.

Jefferson sent a tweet on Tuesday saying he has seen Garnett do things on the court that are “FAR more disrespectful” than Irving dragging his foot across the Celtics’ logo. The former swingman did not, however, provide any specific examples.

Seen it, heard it, heard about it! — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) June 1, 2021

Garnett said stepping on an opponent’s logo is not cool. The Hall of Famer implied that the act from Irving (video here) was not getting enough attention because a fan was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Irving after the same game.

So what was Jefferson referring to? We can only speculate, but Garnett was known for being a ruthless trash talker during his career. There were times where he was rumored to have crossed the line, like with what he supposedly said about Carmelo Anthony’s wife years ago.

Is there a difference between unfiltered trash talk and dragging your foot across another team’s logo? Another former Celtics player agreed with Garnett and even appeared to threaten Irving over it. Jefferson feels K.G. is showcasing some hypocrisy.