Rob Lowe makes big reveal about Magic Johnson’s Twitter account

Magic Johnson’s Twitter account has been the subject of endless fascination and intrigue among NBA fans. Johnson’s tweets are usually blindly obvious takes about the NBA, which actually gives them a somewhat endearing quality.

In 2020, however, the world suffered a bit of disappointment when it learned that Johnson does not actually write his own tweets. Fear not, though: Johnson’s longtime friend, actor Rob Lowe, got to the bottom of the situation. Lowe said on Friday’s edition of the “Pardon My Take” podcast that Johnson doesn’t physically write his own tweets, but they are his words. How? Apparently he has someone following him around to relay what he says (roughly 1:10:00 into the episode).

“Last night I found out that Magic Johnson does not physically do any of the tweets, which may explain some of them,” Lowe said. “It’s articulated, clearly across the room or while he’s doing 17 other things as a titan of industry, and then there is a woman whose job is to figure out what he’s talking about and make it a tweet.”

Lowe added that he doesn’t believe Johnson is explicitly singling out the things he says to be tweeted, meaning this employee is responsible for sifting through Johnson’s various observations and sending the best of them.

“I think he doesn’t say ‘send tweet,’ so she never knows when it’s ending. So you get what you get,” Lowe theorized.

Maybe that explains some of Johnson’s painfully obvious takes — he’s just casually chatting about the NBA with someone who might not follow it all that closely. On the other hand, it might mean some of Johnson’s unintentional burns weren’t actually an accident after all.