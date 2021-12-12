Rockets’ team plane had unsettling moment amid East Coast tornadoes

The Houston Rockets had a scary moment in the air this weekend.

Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reported on Saturday that the Rockets’ team plane was forced to circle for an hour in turbulence on the way to Memphis for a game against the Grizzlies. The plane was unable to land due to tornado sirens going off in downtown Memphis amid a tornado warning in Shelby County. The Rockets eventually landed safely after 1 AM.

“I don’t swear often on here,” Rockets announcer Matt Thomas tweeted after landing. “But s— we are finally on the ground!!!!! I need a drink bad!!” (profanity edited by LBS)

Tornadoes have battered several states on the East Coast in recent days, leaving dozens dead. A state of emergency has been declared in Kentucky, which sits just north of Tennessee.

The game between the Rockets and the Grizzlies proceeded as scheduled on Saturday night. The former will play in Atlanta on Monday night, while the latter will remain at home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.

