Marshon Lattimore has fiery message ahead of return to New Orleans

Marshon Lattimore on Sunday is returning to Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., with something to prove.

The New Orleans Saints traded Lattimore to the Washington Commanders last month in exchange for some draft capital. After missing several weeks due to a hamstring injury, Lattimore is finally expected to make his Commanders debut against the Saints in Week 15.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Lattimore was asked if it “means something” that his debut will come against his former team.

“Of course. I’d be lying if I said it didn’t,” Lattimore responded. “They traded me away. I’m going back to show them why they shouldn’t have. Man, I’m happy where I’m at. But it’s extra motivation for the game.”

No pretending from Marshon Lattimore. There is extra motivation facing the Saints in his Commanders debut. "They traded me away. I'm going back to show why they shouldn't have." pic.twitter.com/2nbXwJd4jM — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) December 13, 2024

On its surface, it seems surprising that Lattimore would have any animosity for being traded to Washington. The Saints have a 5-8 record before Sunday’s clash, while the Commanders are 8-5 and are most likely headed to the postseason.

But Lattimore also spent his first eight seasons with the Saints. He earned four All-Pro nods and served as one of the teams most dependable defenders for nearly a decade. A midseason move against his wishes was probably not how he envisioned the year going before it began.

With Lattimore motivated and the Saints starting a newcomer at quarterback, the Commanders’ outlook on Sunday appears to be trending up.