Rudy Gobert makes interesting admission about his suspension

Rudy Gobert was suspended for Tuesday’s play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers after he threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson, but the Minnesota Timberwolves center made an interesting admission about his health and how the ban might not have mattered.

Gobert said Thursday that his back injury remains enough of a problem that even if he had not been suspended, he doubted he would have been able to face the Lakers anyway.

“Still pretty sore, still not moving like I would like to be able to move, but small progress every day,” Gobert said, via Dave Campbell of the Associated Press.

Gobert has returned to the team ahead of Friday’s game against Oklahoma City, but he remains firmly questionable for that contest as well due to the injury.

Gobert’s punch (video here) garnered a lot of attention and the Timberwolves had little choice but to send him home and suspend him. However, reports have indicated that the organization actually had some sympathy for him because of what Anderson said in light of Gobert playing through injury.