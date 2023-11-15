Rudy Gobert shares theory on why Draymond Green choked him

Draymond Green was ejected on Tuesday night after he choked Rudy Gobert, and Gobert has an interesting theory on why the Golden State Warriors star did what he did.

Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a scuffle very early in the first quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. Gobert rushed over and appeared to attempt to prevent the situation from escalating further. Green then got involved and put Gobert into a choke hold, dragging the Timberwolves star several feet before releasing.

You can see several angles of the altercation here.

Green, Thompson, and McDaniels were all ejected. After his team’s 104-101 win, Gobert took a big shot at Green. Gobert called the choke “clown behavior” and said Green intentionally got ejected because Stephen Curry wasn’t playing in the game.

Gobert on Draymond: “Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 15, 2023

“Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected,” Gobert said.

Curry sat out on Tuesday night with a sprained knee.

Green and Gobert have had issues with each other for quite some time. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Gobert had his hands around Thompson’s neck, but replays told a different story. Gobert looked like he was simply trying to separate players during a fight. Green seemed to jump at the opportunity to choke an old rival.