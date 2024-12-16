Tom Brady was ‘blown away’ by Bill Belichick news

Tom Brady was just as surprised as everyone else upon learning of Bill Belichick’s North Carolina decision.

Belichick on Wednesday finalized a deal to become the next head football coach at North Carolina. The announcement was shocking since Belichick has never before coached in college. At 72 years old, it’s surprising to see someone make such a big life change.

Even Brady was surprised at the news.

Brady was calling Sunday’s Week 15 NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa., on FOX. He talked about the Belichick news.

“Kind of blew me away when I heard the news,” Brady admitted. I didn’t think that was an opportunity he was looking at. But they’re getting a tremendous coach.”

Brady said that Belichick’s presence would be great for the Tar Heels’ players.

“Those guys are gonna play very hard. He’s going to coach them well. It’s a great benefit for all those players who are going to that program, because they’re getting the best coach that this pro NFL has ever seen,” Brady said.

Belichick got a 3-year, $30 million deal from North Carolina, though the contract includes an interesting clause. Ultimately, Belichick may have taken the North Carolina job because he realized he wasn’t going to get another chance to be an NFL head coach — at least not in 2025.

The six-time Super Bowl champion head coach was pushed out by the New England Patriots after last season. He’s out to prove he can still be successful. He’ll be taking over a Tar Heels program that went 6-6 under Mack Brown this season.

As for Brady, he’s in his first year with a new challenge as well; he’s part of FOX’s lead announcing team.