Russell Westbrook gets jokes for his outfit at Met Gala

Russell Westbrook has missed a lot of shots in his NBA career, and he may have just missed another one.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard launched a thousand memes on Monday by showing up to the annual Met Gala in an over-the-top outfit … literally. Westbrook wore a large top hat that made him look like a life-sized Monopoly Man and added a skirt for good measure as well.

Twitter promptly responded with a deluge of jokes that probably registered on the Richter scale. Here were some of the best ones.

Russell Wonka and the brick factory — Stoat (@Stoatszn) May 3, 2022

Man looks like he’s ready to give the Gettysburg Address pic.twitter.com/EfMdnMyXPb — Lombardi Burner Account (@BakhtiariBeers) May 3, 2022

Of course, the Met Gala is an event that is known for producing extremely outlandish outfits, so Westbrook probably fit right in. He is no stranger to bold fashion choices either and has even gone with the skirt look in the past.

Granted, that does not mean that we can’t meme Westbrook seven ways to Sunday for his look here. At least it wasn’t as ridiculous as the outfit worn by this fellow star athlete at last year’s Met Gala.