Look: Naomi Osaka wears ridiculous outfit to Met Gala

The Met Gala took place on Monday night in New York, and the fashion outfits were wild as usual. Naomi Osaka was one of the co-chairs for the 2021 event, and she showed up in one ridiculous outfit.

Take a look at this:

I couldn’t even tell you what is going on with her hair and makeup, but I was expecting her to fly away at any moment.

Osaka has publicly complained about the media’s treatment of her. She has also revealed her struggles with social anxiety. One has to wonder why someone with such conditions would wear an outfit that invites commentary and opinions. Or maybe so long as she’s not playing on a clay court or against a lefty, she’s OK with the attention.