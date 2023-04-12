Russell Westbrook reveals where his relationship with Kevin Durant stands

You could probably write an entire novella on the Russell Westbrook-Kevin Durant feud, but Westbrook himself isn’t too interested in all that any more.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday ahead of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clipper guard Westbrook was asked about his relationship with his former teammate Durant, the Suns forward. Westbrook responded by saying that he has “no beef” with Durant.

“It’ll be normal for me,” said Westbrook of the matchup against Durant. “I think people still think there’s some beef or something. There’s no beef. I think that’s just a good narrative for the media and people to talk about.

“But there’s no beef,” Westbrook added. “I got nothing but respect for him and the things he’s done with his career. Happy to see him back from injury. There’s no beef at all. But he knows I’m gonna compete, and I know he’s gonna compete.”

Here is the full clip.

Westbrook and Durant were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for eight seasons from 2008-16, making a Finals appearance together in 2012. But Durant departed Oklahoma City to sign with the Golden State Warriors in 2016, sparking some ill will with his ex-co-star Westbrook. They even had some heated moments during subsequent matchups against each other.

But there have been signs of a thawing of tensions between Westbrook and Durant in more recent years. Now that the two former MVPs are facing one another in a playoff series for the first time ever, it seems their relationship is in a much healthier place.