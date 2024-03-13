Sabrina Ionescu marries NFL player

New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is officially off the market.

Ionescu married her longtime boyfriend, Las Vegas Raiders center Hroniss Grasu, over the weekend at a venue in Laguna Beach, Calif. The couple had gotten engaged in January 2023.

Among the attendees for Ionescu and Grasu’s wedding were Vanessa and Natalia Bryant, Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine, and Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Ionescu had developed a personal relationship with the late Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant attended Sabrina Ionescu and Hroniss Grasu’s wedding 🫶 (via vanessabryant/IG) pic.twitter.com/e024Q2s213 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 13, 2024

Ionescu and Grasu both attended the University of Oregon. Grasu declared for the NFL draft in 2015, while Ionescu played four seasons for the school from 2016 to 2020. The Liberty drafted Ionescu first overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

The Liberty star earned her second All-Star nod last season. She averaged 17.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in her fourth WNBA campaign. Ionescu led New York to the second-best record in the WNBA with a 32-8 record. The Liberty eventually lost to the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals.