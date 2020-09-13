Report: Sam Cassell and Rockets have mutual interest for head coach job

The Houston Rockets may have an early candidate for their vacant head coach position.

According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Sam Cassell is interested in the Houston job, and that interest is mutual.

Sources: There is mutual interest between the Rockets and Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell. Cassell started his playing career with the two-time champion “Clutch City” Rockets. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) September 13, 2020

Cassell has no head coaching experience. He has, however, been an NBA assistant since 2009, first with the Wizards and now with the Clippers. He’s also remembered for his 15-year NBA career.

The longtime NBA point guard has been on Houston’s radar for a while. He even interviewed for the position in 2016, when the Rockets ultimately hired Mike D’Antoni.

Cassell is an intriguing name and has plenty of experience as an assistant by now. If the Rockets would prefer someone with head coaching experience and ties to the organization, it sounds like they have an option there, too.