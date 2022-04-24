Security guard makes huge tackle on woman trying to protest at Timberwolves game

A woman tried to run onto the court in a display of protest during Saturday night’s playoff game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies, but security had her well sniffed-out.

Early in the third quarter of Game 4, a woman sitting in the second row near the Timberwolves bench got ready to hop onto the court. A security guard was seated just a few seats away and was all over the woman. The guard tackled her immediately, and was quickly joined by a few other guards. The woman was then carried away.

Security also tried to ensure a second protester didn’t run onto the floor.

Here's the whole protest thing – Protesters sitting right behind Glen Taylor before one ran out on the floor pic.twitter.com/yw9AJGWqKM — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) April 24, 2022

Security was well-primed for such a protest. That’s because this has become an ongoing occurence at Timberwolves games lately.

During the play-in game between the Clippers and Timberwolves, a woman tried to glue herself to the floor. Then in Game 1 of the series, there was another protest. The women are animal activists protesting some of the actions at an egg farm owned by Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor.