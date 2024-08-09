Serbia captain claims referees were ‘helping’ Team USA

Serbia men’s basketball team captain Bogdan Bogdanovic on Thursday claimed that Team USA got some assistance from the referees during their Olympic semifinal clash at Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

The US mounted a 17-point comeback over Serbia to win 95-91 and punch their ticket to the men’s basketball final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While speaking to reporters after the game, Bogdanovic stated that the Americans got “help” from the game’s officials that Serbia didn’t receive.

“We tried to talk to referees,” said Bogdanovic. “They didn’t try to talk to us, but it’s ok. The USA doesn’t need that type of help against us. We didn’t have that type of help when they were grabbing us with two hands and all that. We played the best we could.”

Bogdanovic had 20 points on 8/18 shooting in the contest. But Team USA just had way too much firepower for the Serbians to handle.

Steph Curry put in a signature performance with 36 points and 9 three-pointers. The Golden State Warriors star’s final three with 2:24 left gave Team USA an 87-86 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

But several fans believe Bogdanovic may actually be partially responsible for waking up Team USA. The Serbian guard was at the center of what some considered to be a game-changing moment late in the first half of the contest.