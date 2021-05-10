Serge Ibaka could be back for Clippers before playoffs?

Serge Ibaka has been out of the lineup for nearly two months now, casting doubt on the LA Clippers’ plans for the postseason. Fortunately for them however, he may be returning just in the nick of time.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that the Clippers are hopeful to get Ibaka back before the end of the regular season.

The first-year Clipper Ibaka has not played since March 14 due to a back injury. Ivica Zubac has filled in nicely in Ibaka’s absence, as has new signee DeMarcus Cousins. But the Clippers’ interior defense continues to struggle without Ibaka, especially during non-Zubac minutes.

Currently the No. 3 seed in the West, the Clippers have four games left in the regular season. Ibaka has found other ways to entertain us in his absence. But a potentially imminent return to the lineup for the veteran big man is obviously very welcome news for the Clippers.