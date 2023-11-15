Shaq’s daughter commits to play college basketball for LSU rival

Me’Arah O’Neal has officially spurned her father’s alma mater.

Me’Arah, the youngest daughter of basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, announced this week that she has committed to play college basketball for the Florida Gators.

Taylor Burr of WCJB in Florida reports that Me’Arah chose Florida over their SEC rivals (and the defending national champions) LSU, among other schools. Shaq famously attended LSU from 1989-92 before he was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The 17-year-old Me’Arah is the youngest of Shaq’s four children with ex-wife Shaunie Nelson. Me’Arah stands 6-foot-4 and plays at the forward position. She is currently a senior at Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Tex. and is ranked No. 33 overall in the 2024 recruiting class.

Me’Arah was already on our radar a few years ago when she was almost dunking at just 13 years old. Her basketball career has developed pretty nicely since then, and she is now set to join a Florida program on the upswing under third-year head coach Kelly Rae Finley.