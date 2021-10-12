Sixers making another attempt to acquire superstar guard?

Philadelphia 76ers GM Daryl Morey may be taking Aaliyah’s advice, dusting himself off, and trying again.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith indicated this week that Morey could be making another attempt to acquire former MVP James Harden amid the Brooklyn Nets’ drama with Kyrie Irving.

“Now you might lose James Harden because Daryl Morey is lurking in Philadelphia,” said Smith. “Don’t think for one second that Daryl Morey ain’t trying to get his hands on James Harden. I’m telling you what I know.”

Morey and Harden had a successful partnership with the Houston Rockets from 2012 to 2020. The team made several deep playoff runs and developed Harden from a quality sixth man into one of the NBA’s best players. When Morey left to join the Sixers, he tried to acquire Harden from the Rockets. But the pettiness of Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta helped lead to Harden going to Brooklyn instead.

Fortunately, Morey no longer has to deal with Fertitta and can now mount another pursuit of Harden. Morey and Harden do have a close relationship, so much so that Morey was recently fined for a nostalgic post about Harden.

Photo: Dec 22, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey looks on before a game between the Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports