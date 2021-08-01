Report: Sixers shopping Tobias Harris in trade talks

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a part of trade rumors for much of the offseason, but most of that has been because of Ben Simmons. Now, there’s a different player coming up in rumors.

According to Mitch Lawrence of SiriusXM NBA Radio, the 76ers have also been shopping forward Tobias Harris. Harris was reportedly offered to the Houston Rockets, who were not interested.

Besides trying to trade Ben Simmons, the Sixers are shopping Tobias Harris. The Rockets are one of the teams that turned down Harris, per sources. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) August 1, 2021

This rumor is a pretty clear indication of how serious the Sixers are about rebooting their roster, and how there are clearly real concerns that the team is not good enough to win a title as currently constructed. That seems like part of the reason the team appears done with Simmons after a brutal playoff.

Harris would not be easy to trade. The 29-year-old has three years remaining on the five-year, $180 million deal he signed with Philadelphia in 2019. He averaged 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game last season and has been a strong complementary piece, but he’s being paid like a star.