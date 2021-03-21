Solomon Hill issues statement after backlash for LeBron James play

Solomon Hill issued a statement on Twitter Saturday after receiving negative attention for his play that injured LeBron James.

The Atlanta Hawks forward collided with James during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against the Lakers. Hill rolled into James’ right ankle, causing LeBron to leave the game (video here). James underwent an MRI and has since been determined to have a high ankle sprain.

Hill defended himself and assured everyone that nothing he did was intentional.

would never disrespect the game and take a player out purposely… he knows that. that’s all that matters to me. praying for a speedy recovery. #riptothementionstho #moredmsthansaweetie — solomon hill (@solohill) March 20, 2021

Few objective observers would look at the play and think Hill was trying to injure James. However, that didn’t stop some Lakers players from being upset about it.

The collision and contact seemed incidental and not intentional. We’ve seen much worse when it comes to questionable plays.