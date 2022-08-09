Son of ex-NBA All-Star teaming up with Bronny James at Sierra Canyon

Bronny James is getting an Anthony Davis of his own for next season.

Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported this week that four-star power forward Ashton Hardaway is set to transfer to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. Hardaway is the son of former NBA All-Star and current University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.

The 6-foot-8 Hardaway posted 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game last season at Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Tex. Like Bronny, he is about to enter his senior year at Sierra Canyon.

Hardaway is poised to become the fourth son of a famous NBA father on the Sierra Canyon team. Other than Bronny, LeBron James’ younger son Bryce will be a sophomore there, and Justin Pippen, the youngest son of Scottie Pippen, will be a junior. That collection of last names will be one of many storylines to watch out for at Sierra Canyon entering the new school year.