Spike Lee spotted at Madison Square Garden a year after spat with Knicks

Spike Lee appears to have made amends with the New York Knicks enough to attend a game at Madison Square Garden again.

Last March, Lee loudly criticized owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden over how they handled him using the wrong entrance to a game. The Knicks publicly disputed Lee’s version of events, which led to a rather awkward public back-and-forth between the team and one of its most prominent celebrity fans.

At the time, Lee said he was done attending Knicks games that season. A little over a year later, on Sunday, Lee was spotted at his usual courtside seat at Madison Square Garden for the first time since the 2020 incident.

Spike Lee is at Madison Square Garden for Knicks-Sixers tonight. It’s believed to be Lee’s first game at MSG since last March, when he felt he was mistreated by the Garden during a NYK-HOU game. In the aftermath, Lee and the Knicks publicly argued over details of the events. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 21, 2021

Spike Lee in his old seat. Sortve his old seat. pic.twitter.com/vk83xVvaPW — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 21, 2021

Of course, even if Lee wanted to go to a Knicks game sooner than this, the option wasn’t available. Fan attendance at sporting events shut down a little more than a week after the 2020 incident due to the pandemic. Still, it seems as though Spike is ready to move on.

Notably, Lee is still willing to call out MSG when he thinks something’s wrong. He’s just to the point of going to games again.