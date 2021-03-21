 Skip to main content
Spike Lee spotted at Madison Square Garden a year after spat with Knicks

March 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Spike Lee

Spike Lee appears to have made amends with the New York Knicks enough to attend a game at Madison Square Garden again.

Last March, Lee loudly criticized owner James Dolan and Madison Square Garden over how they handled him using the wrong entrance to a game. The Knicks publicly disputed Lee’s version of events, which led to a rather awkward public back-and-forth between the team and one of its most prominent celebrity fans.

At the time, Lee said he was done attending Knicks games that season. A little over a year later, on Sunday, Lee was spotted at his usual courtside seat at Madison Square Garden for the first time since the 2020 incident.

Of course, even if Lee wanted to go to a Knicks game sooner than this, the option wasn’t available. Fan attendance at sporting events shut down a little more than a week after the 2020 incident due to the pandemic. Still, it seems as though Spike is ready to move on.

Notably, Lee is still willing to call out MSG when he thinks something’s wrong. He’s just to the point of going to games again.

