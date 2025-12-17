Spike Lee talks trash to De’Aaron Fox during NBA Cup final

Spike Lee went Spike Lee during Tuesday’s NBA Cup final.

The famous film director and longtime New York Knicks fanatic Lee was sitting courtside for Tuesday’s final between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. During the second quarter of the contest, Spurs star De’Aaron Fox picked up a non-shooting foul for pushing Knicks counterpart Jalen Brunson.

The foul by Fox happened right in front of Lee’s seat. In response, Lee started talking trash to Fox.

“You can’t do that,” Lee was seen saying to Fox while making a shoving motion with his arms. Here is the video.

Spike Lee telling D fox "You cant do that!" after his foul call pic.twitter.com/TWbFotjPrQ — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) December 17, 2025

Fox did not exactly pay Lee much attention there. But you can’t blame the “Do The Right Thing” director for trying everything that he could to get into Fox’s head.

The former All-Star Fox led the way for the Spurs in the first half of Tuesday’s game, producing nine points and eight assists by halftime as San Antonio took a narrow 61-59 lead into the break. As for Lee, now 68 years old, he continues to be a fixture at Knicks games and has also gotten into it with other rival stars in recent years (including Denver’s Nikola Jokic).