Spurs fans react to Victor Wembanyama’s crazy new hairstyle

August 14, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Victor Wembanyama smiling

Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama walks onto the court at a press conference at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Victory Wembanyama already stands out wherever he goes. As a 7’5″ teenager, the San Antonio Spurs rookie towers over everyone he meets. But if his height somehow does not catch an onlooker’s attention, Wemby’s latest hairstyle will.

Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan shared a video on his Instagram Story showing off Wembanyama’s new hairstyle. Sochan, who has been known to sport some eye-catching hairstyles since his college days, was clearly proud of Wemby’s transformation. Take a look, but beware of the profanity used by Sochan in the video.

Some Spurs fans were feeling the eccentric cuts for their two youngsters. The matching hairstyles point to the growing bond between the players heading into Wembanyama’s rookie season.

But not everyone was on board with Wemby’s hairdo. A few fans voiced out how much they disliked the Spurs big man’s new look.

The memes on the subject were also just as colorful as the Spurs duo’s hair.

If Wembanyama lives up to his immense hype, Spurs fans will probably get 100% behind any cosmetic decisions their rookie makes. But with the season still months away, Wemby’s hairstyle appears open for debate.

The Wembanyama era will kick off against a fitting Spurs rival on October 25.

