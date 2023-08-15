Spurs fans react to Victor Wembanyama’s crazy new hairstyle

Victory Wembanyama already stands out wherever he goes. As a 7’5″ teenager, the San Antonio Spurs rookie towers over everyone he meets. But if his height somehow does not catch an onlooker’s attention, Wemby’s latest hairstyle will.

Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan shared a video on his Instagram Story showing off Wembanyama’s new hairstyle. Sochan, who has been known to sport some eye-catching hairstyles since his college days, was clearly proud of Wemby’s transformation. Take a look, but beware of the profanity used by Sochan in the video.

Victor Wembanyama has officially joined the Sochan Hair Club pic.twitter.com/mhhlHFNIyy — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) August 14, 2023

Victor Wembanyama dyed his hair heading into his rookie season 💈 (via @JeremySochan) pic.twitter.com/rEEZga1qUH — Guru (@DrGuru_) August 14, 2023

Some Spurs fans were feeling the eccentric cuts for their two youngsters. The matching hairstyles point to the growing bond between the players heading into Wembanyama’s rookie season.

Wemby and Sochan already building chemistry🥹 pic.twitter.com/CbCLJ4mnTm — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) August 14, 2023

Wemby has been hanging out with Jeremy Sochan!! New doo for Vic. pic.twitter.com/sUFtkLwd6o — Don Harris (@DonHarris4) August 14, 2023

Nah the chemistry is crazy, Wemby and Sochan gonna be nasty.👀 pic.twitter.com/twlBwM8zX5 — Thomas (@Kxng_thomas00) August 14, 2023

But not everyone was on board with Wemby’s hairdo. A few fans voiced out how much they disliked the Spurs big man’s new look.

What did wemby do to his hair with all due respect 😭 pic.twitter.com/T4CB0EGKEG — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) August 14, 2023

Lol Pop was away this weekend getting inducted into the HOF and Jeremy Sochan dyed Wemby’s hair 😂 https://t.co/iaiuaCp4Mi — 👨🏾‍🍳 (@LosTheIVth) August 14, 2023

The memes on the subject were also just as colorful as the Spurs duo’s hair.

Wemby and sochan with the snow cone hair pic.twitter.com/Q1IPLN98cO — 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) August 14, 2023

Wemby dying his hair like Jeremy pic.twitter.com/JLeLg5qkcV — dylan (@dylangonzalez21) August 14, 2023

Jeremy Sochan and Victor Wembanyama: pic.twitter.com/qlvMRZ7M8m — PJ Hoops (@RealPjHoops) August 14, 2023

If Wembanyama lives up to his immense hype, Spurs fans will probably get 100% behind any cosmetic decisions their rookie makes. But with the season still months away, Wemby’s hairstyle appears open for debate.

The Wembanyama era will kick off against a fitting Spurs rival on October 25.