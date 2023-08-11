 Skip to main content
Victor Wembanyama to face fitting fellow NBA star in his first career game

August 10, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Victor Wembanyama at a press conference

Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks at a press conference at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA scriptwriters definitely snapped with the first game on the schedule for Victor Wembanyama.

Veteran basketball writer Marc Stein reported Thursday that Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will be hosting Luka Doncic and Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks to kick off the 2023-24 NBA season. The matchup is set for Oct. 25 (with the rest of the NBA schedule slated to be announced next week).

Wembanyama will be making the most highly-anticipated debut of an NBA rookie in decades. He has the potential to be the best European player in the league some day. Thus, it is particularly fitting that Wembanyama will debut against one of the best European players in the league right now in Doncic (who is at the top with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo). The Spurs and Mavs are also in-state rivals, adding another layer of drama.

We missed out on a dream matchup between Wembanyama and another top NBA rookie at Summer League this year. But the NBA is making up for it by coming in spicy with Wembanyama’s very first regular season game.

