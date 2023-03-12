Steph Curry has nice gesture for employee he hit with basketball

Steph Curry is making amends for his inadvertent headshot.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Golden State Warriors star Curry launched one of his famous pregame shots from the tunnel during warmups. The shot attempt went badly awry however and thwacked an unsuspecting ball boy right in the head. The line-drive heave knocked the ball boy’s glasses right off and appeared to leave him stunned for several seconds.

Take a look.

Ouch … Heads up when Steph is going for the full-court tunnel shot 🤕 pic.twitter.com/UHiYP948Ig — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 12, 2023

After the game, Curry revealed that he had a nice compensatory gesture for the ball boy, whose name is Jonathan. Curry gave him a game-worn jersey from that night.

“Best game worn jersey I’ve ever given away,” Curry wrote on Instagram. “My bad Jonathan.”

Steph Curry is a class act 💯 He gifted the Warriors fan his game-worn jersey after accidentally hitting him on the head.pic.twitter.com/iGz0nz03Oh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

The Warriors won the game on Saturday against the Bucks, coming back from eight down with two minutes left to force overtime and take home the 125-116 victory. Curry scored a game-high 36 for the Warriors (meaning that the ball boy got to take home a pretty cool piece of memorabilia).

The former MVP Curry has always been good about righting his wrongs. Thus, you knew he was going to come through here after accidentally turning that ball boy’s dome into target practice.