Steph Curry has big regret about three-point record chase

Stephen Curry will break the NBA’s record for career three-pointers made, likely within his next two games. The Golden State Warriors guard had hoped the record would have fallen by now, and thinks he may not have helped himself during the chase.

Curry had wanted to break the record at home, but was 16 threes shy of doing so ahead of the final game of last week’s homestand against Portland. Both he and coach Steve Kerr publicly floated the possibility of making 16 threes in a game, which also would have set an NBA single-game record. In retrospect, Curry admitted he should have kept his ambition private, as saying it publicly led to “anxiousness” as everyone discussed the possibility.

“Those shots I took, those first four [against Portland] I missed all four, I would shoot those whether it was Game 1, Game 82, the playoffs,” Curry said, via Nick Friedell of ESPN. “That’s how you approach the game. It just had a different context to it. It feels a little bit different now knowing we’re right there. It will happen when it happens and I’ll enjoy it when it does.”

Curry made clear that his style of play hadn’t changed despite the record chase. He made six threes on 17 attempts against Portland, which was not significantly above his season average of 13.4.

Curry does sound like he got some minor jitters from the chase. He can take solace in the fact that the holder of the record he’s chasing is entirely relaxed about Curry breaking the mark.

Photo: Mar 5, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports