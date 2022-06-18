Steph Curry modeled viral ring celebration after 1 NFL player
Steph Curry drew inspiration for his third-quarter ring celebration Thursday from another California-based champion.
Curry made a deep three-pointer to give the Golden State Warriors a big lead in the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. After he made the shot, Curry pointed to his ring finger (seen here).
In an appearance on NBA TV’s postgame show following his Warriors’ Game 6 win, Curry revealed that his ring finger point was influenced by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald had a similar celebration when his Rams won the Super Bowl in February.
“Shout out to Aaron Donald for giving me some inspiration for that celebration,” Curry said. “It might have been a little early, but I felt it [in the moment].”
Steph Curry shouting out Aaron Donald? I think Steph just became my favorite player.
🐐 recognize 🐐 babyyy pic.twitter.com/AyFEv3Hqfe
— rams szn (@rams_szn) June 17, 2022
Here’s Curry’s celebration, which may have been a topic of ridicule had the Celtics won the game, compared to Donald’s.
same energy pic.twitter.com/9SZZ7sYd0q
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 17, 2022
Like Donald, Curry earned the actual ring that he’ll get to put on his finger at the start of next season.
The two-time MVP won his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging just over 31 points per game. In Game 6, Curry led the Warriors with 34 points and made six three-pointers while shooting 12-of-21 from the field. He finished the postseason averaging 27.4 points on 39.7 percent from three-point range and 45.9 percent from the field in 22 games.