Steph Curry modeled viral ring celebration after 1 NFL player

Steph Curry drew inspiration for his third-quarter ring celebration Thursday from another California-based champion.

Curry made a deep three-pointer to give the Golden State Warriors a big lead in the third quarter of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. After he made the shot, Curry pointed to his ring finger (seen here).

In an appearance on NBA TV’s postgame show following his Warriors’ Game 6 win, Curry revealed that his ring finger point was influenced by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. Donald had a similar celebration when his Rams won the Super Bowl in February.

“Shout out to Aaron Donald for giving me some inspiration for that celebration,” Curry said. “It might have been a little early, but I felt it [in the moment].”

Steph Curry shouting out Aaron Donald? I think Steph just became my favorite player. 🐐 recognize 🐐 babyyy pic.twitter.com/AyFEv3Hqfe — rams szn (@rams_szn) June 17, 2022

Here’s Curry’s celebration, which may have been a topic of ridicule had the Celtics won the game, compared to Donald’s.

Like Donald, Curry earned the actual ring that he’ll get to put on his finger at the start of next season.

The two-time MVP won his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging just over 31 points per game. In Game 6, Curry led the Warriors with 34 points and made six three-pointers while shooting 12-of-21 from the field. He finished the postseason averaging 27.4 points on 39.7 percent from three-point range and 45.9 percent from the field in 22 games.