Steph Curry to rival LeBron James with new endorsement deal?

Steph Curry just matched LeBron James’ career championship total, and now he could be rivaling The King in a different realm.

Rolling Stone revealed in a profile of the Golden State Warriors star Curry this week that Curry is nearing a lifetime contract with Under Armour. The report adds that the new deal could potentially be worth over $1 billion.

Curry also explains in the Rolling Stone story how he managed to overcome some disagreements with Under Armour’s business practices in order to continue their working relationship. You can read the feature in full here.

The humongous new contract (which has not yet officially been finalized) brings to mind James’ contract with Nike, the gold standard for modern NBA endorsement deals. The L.A. Lakers star James signed a lifetime deal of his own with Nike in 2015 that was also reported to be worth more than $1 billion.

Curry’s current contract with Under Armour only runs through 2024. But a lifetime deal, if it does indeed go through, would add to the legend of one of the most improbable endorsement partnerships in sports.