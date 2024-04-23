Stephen A. Smith sitting courtside at Knicks playoff game gets meme treatment

Even when he is not on television duty, Stephen A. Smith cannot help but become a meme.

A funny photo of the ESPN personality Smith went viral on Monday. Smith was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Smith, who is well-known for his support of the Knicks, was shown on the national broadcast at one point staring at Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo.

THE BIGGEST KNICKS FAN IN THE WORLD IS COURT SIDE AT MSG 🤣 pic.twitter.com/oIyunL7qlR — Big Knick Energy (@BigKnickEnergy_) April 23, 2024

The snapshot ended up etching his way into meme lore. Here were some of the funniest posts on X about it.

Get someone who looks at you the way Stephen A looks at Donte DiVincenzo😍 pic.twitter.com/MZSzofF8Yp — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 23, 2024

Probably trying to figure out who that is.😭 https://t.co/Xgi14GIYfA — Bobby 50 Burger (@RudeBoyNYK) April 23, 2024

He's thinking "Grimes looks a bit different than I remember." — Manach (@Manach_38) April 23, 2024

Smith himself even got in on the fun by posting the image to his own X page.

The jokes about Smith supposedly not knowing who DiVincenzo was were particularly priceless. Clearly, people have not forgotten about the recent embarrassing mistake that Smith made while talking about the Knicks.

For his part though, DiVincenzo made sure that Smith knew who he was after Monday’s contest. He was ultimately the hero in Game 2, hitting a miraculous game-winning three after a chaotic sequence for the ages.