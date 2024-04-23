 Skip to main content
Stephen A. Smith sitting courtside at Knicks playoff game gets meme treatment

April 23, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Stephen A. Smith looking at Donte DiVincenzo

Even when he is not on television duty, Stephen A. Smith cannot help but become a meme.

A funny photo of the ESPN personality Smith went viral on Monday. Smith was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers. Smith, who is well-known for his support of the Knicks, was shown on the national broadcast at one point staring at Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo.

The snapshot ended up etching his way into meme lore. Here were some of the funniest posts on X about it.

Smith himself even got in on the fun by posting the image to his own X page.

The jokes about Smith supposedly not knowing who DiVincenzo was were particularly priceless. Clearly, people have not forgotten about the recent embarrassing mistake that Smith made while talking about the Knicks.

For his part though, DiVincenzo made sure that Smith knew who he was after Monday’s contest. He was ultimately the hero in Game 2, hitting a miraculous game-winning three after a chaotic sequence for the ages.

NBA playoffs 2024Stephen A. Smith
