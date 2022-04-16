Stephen A. Smith had funniest reaction to James Harden’s awful outfit

Based on what James Harden was wearing beforehand, the Philadelphia 76ers should probably start Saturday’s playoff opener down ten points.

The Sixers star outdid himself once again, showing up to Wells Fargo Center for Game 1 against the Toronto Raptors looking like a Hanna-Barbera toon. Harden wore a blue and white letterman jacket with a multi-colored stuffed animal sewed onto the front of it.

James Harden is wild for wearing a jacket with a stuffed animal stitched on it. wtf pic.twitter.com/3dzz1wbg96 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 16, 2022

Harden’s outfit was aired on ESPN, and it led to the funniest reaction from Stephen A. Smith. “Oh my lord. What the hell is he wearing?!?” Smith said in a hilariously incredulous voice. Smith added that Harden’s outfit looked like it was straight out of “The Flintstones.”

SAS sees James Harden’s fit and freaks out. pic.twitter.com/7nSVssVtu7 — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 16, 2022

While this is Harden’s 13th career postseason, he is still looking for his first career championship. The former MVP just might be ringless forever if this is the kind of energy he keeps bringing into the playoffs. Harden also arrived for his playoff opener a few years ago wearing another ridiculous outfit.