Stephen Curry has interesting pick to win NBA championship

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has won three NBA titles in the last six years, but now he is jumping on the bandwagon of another team.

Speaking with Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle this weekend, Curry revealed that his pick to win it all this season is the Philadelphia 76ers. He also predicted that the Utah Jazz will come out of the West.

The former MVP’s pick may be surprising considering that the Brooklyn Nets have his ex-co-star Kevin Durant as well as one-time Warriors consultant Steve Nash coaching the team. The LA Clippers, another formidable squad, also have Curry’s former Golden State teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

But Curry’s connection with the Sixers is a lot more obvious — his brother Seth starts at shooting guard for them.

“I’m a pseudo-Sixer fan now,” said Stephen, also predicting Seth to win Finals MVP. “We’re going storybook.”

Of course, Stephen’s support of his younger brother is nothing new. In fact, his recent social media post about Seth even led to a Sixers executive getting into some hot water.