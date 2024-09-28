Dolphins make decision on Week 4 starting QB

The Miami Dolphins have made their decision regarding their starting quarterback for Week 4.

Tyler Huntley will start for Miami in Week 4, coach Mike McDaniel announced Saturday. Tim Boyle will be his backup, which effectively rules out Skylar Thompson from the game on Monday night.

Things had seemingly been trending this way for the better part of the week. McDaniel had been playing coy on who his starter would be, but Thompson has been limited in practice and was ineffective during his start in Week 3. Huntley was signed very recently, so the biggest question was whether his grasp of the offense was enough to allow Miami to move forward with him.

Huntley has some limited starting experience and even went to the Pro Bowl in 2022 after being pressed into six games as Lamar Jackson’s backup in Baltimore. The dual-threat quarterback has 1,957 career passing yards to go with 509 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns.