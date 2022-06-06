Steve Kerr has 1 word to describe Steph Curry’s third quarter in Game 2

Steph Curry had an amazing third quarter performance during Golden State’s Game 2 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr described Curry’s effort with one word.

“Steph was breathtaking in that quarter, not just the shot-making but the defensive effort,” Kerr said to reporters after the game. “He just doesn’t get enough credit for his level of conditioning and physicality and defense. People go at him to try to wear him down because they know how important he is to us offensively.”

Kerr credited Curry’s transformation into a physically stronger player as a reason why Curry is such a tough defender.

“It’s pretty dramatic, the difference in Steph’s strength and physicality and his body now from eight years ago when I first got here,” Kerr said. “He keeps working on his game, his strength, his conditioning year after year. It’s a pleasure to watch him play every night.”

Curry played the entire quarter and had 14 points, which was the total amount of points the Celtics scored as a team in the third. He went 4-of-9 from the field, shot 50 percent from 3-point range and had one steal in the quarter. Curry finished with a game-high 29 points.

The two-time MVP is now averaging 26.6 points per game this postseason and 31.5 points through two NBA Finals games. If Curry can keep this up, he’ll have a great chance to win his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP.